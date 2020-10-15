HARRISBURG — Clifford L. Brown Jr., 82, of Harrisburg, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Clifford was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Calvert City, Ky., the son of Clifford L. and Maudie (Robinson) Brown Sr. His parents preceded him in death.
He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion.
Surviving are two daughters, Landis Marks and her husband, Greg, of Southlake, Texas, and Brooke Wyatt and her husband, Alan, of New Braunfels, Texas; four grandchildren, Brodie Wyatt and his wife, Christy, of Cookeville, Tenn., Brittany Frost and her husband, John, of Aubrey, Texas, Alexandra Marks, of Northlake, Texas, and Olivia Marks, of Dallas, Texas; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Lucille Schreiner, sister, Barbara Wagoner, and sister, Regina Hull.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Please sign his online guestbook at reedfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!