KANKAKEE — Cleophus Barnes, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 2, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 25, 1956, in Chicago Heights, the son of Louis A. Barnes and Juanita (Caldwell) Barnes.
Cleophus was a health care worker.
He had lived in the Kankakee County area for 62 years.
His hobbies included listening to music, being a disc jockey, reading, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Cleophus was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He attended St. Anne Woods Chapel in Pembroke Township.
Surviving are two daughters, Kendra Barnes, of Bourbonnais, and Carol Shegog-Parker, of Normal; his father, the Rev. Lois A. Barnes, of Pembroke Township; three sisters, Ruebena Parnell, of Kankakee, Vanessa (Tommie) Goss, of Elk Grove, Calif., and Yolanda Barnes, of Shreveport, La.; along with two grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Juanita Barnes; and his niece.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 East 6000S Road, Pembroke Township. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at St. Anne Woods Chapel. Graveside services will be Monday, April 12, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Face masks and social distancing are required.
