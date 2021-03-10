CLEARWATER, Fla. — Cleo Ann Allen, 85, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away Jan. 14, 2021, in Clearwater, Fla.
She was born June 11, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Pearlly and Alma (Lambert) Allen.
Cleo was a teacher.
She worked at Riverside Medical Center for 32 years in the Medical Transcription Department. Cleo was a charter member of the Riverside Community Credit Union.
Cleo was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. She loved to read. Cleo was greatly involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews.
She graduated from St. Joseph Seminary and Illinois State Normal University.
Cleo was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Betsy (John) Clarke, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Rose (Richard) Denault, of Manteno; one brother and sister-in-law, John (Wanda) Allen, of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; along with six nieces and eight nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Louis and Robert.
A Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. George Catholic Church, St. George.
Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com.