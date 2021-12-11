BOURBONNAIS — Clemant Coachman Jr. was born Oct. 16, 1939, the son of Clemant Coachman Sr. and Lula (Miles) Simpson, in Gordonville, Ala. He was the fifth child to the union.
His parents and 10 siblings preceded him in death, King David Coachman, Annie Norsweather, Catherine Sole, Louis Coachman, Cathnell Coachman, Janie (Coachman) Jenkins, Lump Simpson, Eddie Simpson and Rufus Simpson.
During his early adult years, Clemant traveled to Chicago and became a member of the Apostolic Church of God. He attended Moody Bible Institute and was later ordained as a minister. He loved talking about Biblical history and the foundations of the life of Jesus Christ.
On Aug. 9, 1961, Clemant married Betty Jean Carlton. From this union, five children were born, Darlene Coachman, of Chicago, Clemont D. Coachman (Pam), of Chicago, Debra Williams (Sumpter), of Crete, DeLisa Diaz, of Gurnee, and Damone Coachman (Cassandra), of Chicago.
Clemant then married Sandra Putnam in 1993. She was affectionately called “Sandy.” Through that marriage, he adopted five more children, Terry Wilkerson, of Paxton, Ronda Cervantes, of Bourbonnais, Sue Rogers (Butch), of Hoopeston, Christina Yohus, of Hoopeston, and William Wilkerson, of Hoopeston. Sandy preceded him in death.
He worked various jobs, starting at a major hotel in downtown Chicago, to United States Steel, DCA Products and he finally retired from Bimba Manufacturing.
Clemant enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, and playing chess, checkers and dominoes. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Alabama college football, Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks fan.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one sister, GeorgiAnne Simpson, of Indianapolis, Ind.; one brother, Irvin Simpson, of Montgomery, Ala.; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; 10 children; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 19 adopted grandchildren; 37 adopted great-grandchildren; and 17 adopted great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. His two sons, Damone and Darryl, will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Homewood Memorial Gardens in Homewood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
