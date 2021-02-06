Claudia Schultz

SHELDON — Claudia J. Schultz, 71, of Sheldon, passed away Thursday (Feb. 4, 2021).
She was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Watseka, the daughter of Claude and Glendora (Slater) Williams. Claudia married Larry Schultz on Feb. 14, 1994, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Schultz, of Sheldon; five sons, Dennis (Kay) Peters, of Dunnington, Ind., Doug Peters (Cheryle Schreeves), of Dewey, David (Dawn) Peters, of Earl Park, Ind., Scott (CJ) Schultz, of Fowlerville, Mich., and Steven Schultz, of Chester; two daughters, Alicia (Jeff) Bailey, of Sheldon, and Susan (Ryan) Wagner, of Dunedin, Fla.; one sister, Judy Ellis, of Watseka; one brother, Claude (Marge) Williams, of Charlotte, N.C.; 18 grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Cody, Shawn, Alex, Jacob, Jessica, Jaime, Nikolaus, Naython, Autumn, Amber, Haleigh, Brittney, Tyler, Aaron, Adam and Austin; 11 great-grandchildren, Mac, Noel, Nevaeh, Gracie, Logan, Noah, Sophie, Riley, Chevy, Keely and Bexleigh; and Claudia’s best friend, Christine Rutt, of Fowler, Ind.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two sisters, Elaine Hulvey and Sharon Strawser.
Claudia worked as a medical assistant at Dr. Brian Olofsson’s office in Kankakee.
She loved being with her family, her husband, children and grandchildren; and enjoyed crafting, cooking and baking. Claudia also loved flowers and gardening, her favorite flower being carnations. Larry and Claudia did lots of traveling together and enjoyed taking rides in the Corvette. Every Sunday morning, Claudia would cook an egg for her beloved Lab, Sheldon. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, until the noon funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, all who wish to attend Claudia’s services are required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Everyone thanks you for your cooperation.
