ELIZABETHTOWN — Claude Vernon Vaughn, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at his home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Hardin County Funeral Home, 6 Stone Church Road, Rosiclare. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery at Cave-In-Rock. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please sign his online guestbook at gilbertfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!