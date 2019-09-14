Claude Lee Leggett, 87, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at Watseka Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
He was born April 4, 1932, in Chaffee, Mo., the son of William Henry and Dora (Bridwell) Leggett.
Claude worked construction as a laborer for Local 751.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Charlie Leggett, Willard Leggett, Dewey Leggett, Roy Leggett, Linus Leggett and James Leggett; and three sisters, Stella Leggett, Mildred Howell and Edith Leggett.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the family wishes.
