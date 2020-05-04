Clark Mount

KANKAKEE — Clark Samuel Mount, 63, of Kankakee, passed away on April 25, 2020, at Caring By Nature in Adelanto, Calif.
He was born May 22, 1956, in Hayward, Wis.
Clark was preceded in death by his biological parents, brothers and sisters. His biological parents were Frank and Sirella Krause; and his adopted parents were Sam and Elizabeth Mount. His siblings who preceded him in death were Hayes Mount, David Krause, Carol and Gene Potack.
Clark leaves behind two brothers and two sisters, the mother of his children, his children and three grandchildren: Myron Cortopassi, Lester Krause, JayeGia Alford, Patricia Barbara and Deana Burnham; daughter and son: Micali Feiker and Shawn Mount; and grandchildren: Iggy and Liam.
His passions were reading the New York Times and Foreign Affairs.
Clark lived a carefree life, advising friends and family members in need when asked, and always had a thirst for knowledge and educating others.
