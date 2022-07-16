BOURBONNAIS — Claretta “Rita” C. Bass, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (July 11, 2022) in her home.
She was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Manteno, the daughter of Carl P. and Edna Marie (Bettenhausen) Weber. On March 25, 1951, she married James L. Bass, at Manteno Methodist Church.
She was a stay-at-home mother and wife, whose baked goods earned her the title of “The Cake Lady.” Rita was a dedicated member of the Wesley United Methodist Women Church organization for more than 66 years, a church trustee for a number of years, and taught Sunday school. She was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout mother and leader for several years. She was also involved in 4-H Club in her youth; and enjoyed quilting and crafting for the entirety of her life.
Surviving are her sons, Gene (Carolyn) Bass, of Bourbonnais, and David (Jeri) Bass, of Tolono; daughter-in-law, Debra Bass, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Kate Bass-Dever, Luke (Jasmine) Bass, Mary Bass, Clay (Alyssa) Bass, Susanne (Peter) Bult, Justin (Natalie) Bass, Robbie (Leah) Yeates, Jamie (Alex) Hoffman, Nathan (Megan) Bass, Alison Bass and Ashley Bass; great-grandchildren, Bryant Yeates, Tanner Yeates, Marshall Bass, Cora Dever, Ruby Bass, Carter Bickers, Nora McDonald, Colton Billings, Emberly Johnson, Everett Bult, Asher Bass, Maeve Hoffman and Cooper Bass; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, James L. Bass; her parents, Edna and Carl Weber; sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph Bass and Mark (Marsha) Bass; and siblings and in-laws, Carlyle (Louise) Weber and Barbra (Harold) Stuart.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church of Bradley, Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or to the wishes of the Bass family.