Clarence Paris

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...Wilmington...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River ice may
also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected Saturday morning.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt and river ice.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow rise the
next few days, except for localized areas downstream of the
gauge near an ice jam.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open
areas, due to wind gusts to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow resulting in snow covered
roads, sharply reduced visibility and hazardous travel
conditions, primarily in open and rural areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
BOURBONNAIS — Clarence Grattan “Doc” Paris, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Doc retired from the Assembly Plant at Ford Motor Co. in April of 2001. He was a member of Sheet Metal Local 265 and 551.
He was born Oct 31, 1934, in Galatia, the son of Ivan S. and Bertha (Cannon) Paris.
First and foremost, Doc loved the Lord and his life reflected this love. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed most when they were all together sharing a meal and conversation.
He never met a stranger. Every new person he came across was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. He could converse with anyone, anywhere.
Throughout his life, he had many interests that were all pursued with fervor: Flying, fishing, camping, making metal artwork, building furniture and doing carpentry. The family is blessed with many things that are being used that were made with his own hands. He was a man who believed that, if someone built it, he could build it or make it as well.
Formerly a member of two gospel singing groups, there was always a song in his heart and on his lips. Car trips were filled with full family singing performances. He was always singing, but he loved to play the guitar and piano as well.
He was a man of many talents, who used them for the glory of God, and for the good of his family and friends whenever they needed them.
Surviving is the love of his life, his wife, Phyllis Webb Paris, whom he married Sept. 10, 1955, in Kankakee. They were happily married for 66 years. He reminded her of his love regularly, a love that still looked as young as when they met.
Also surviving are one daughter, Pamela K. Paris Regel (R. Mark Regel); local grandchildren, Ian (Alison) Regel and Kaeli (Jace) Salm, and six other grandchildren residing elsewhere; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Paris Emery, of Florida; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong childhood friend of 72 years, Juel “Slim” Mandrell, of Benton.
Preceding him in death were his parents; six brothers; one sister; and one son, C. Kevin Paris, who passed away in 2011.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
The Rev. Sam Goebel, of River Valley Christian Fellowship, will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.