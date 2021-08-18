LAKE ZURICH — Clarence Otis “Butch” Kincade, 77, of Lake Zurich and formerly of Herscher, passed away Aug. 7, 2021, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington.
Butch was born July 19, 1944, in Watseka, the son of Harold Otis and Jennetta Ione (Michels) Kincade. They preceded him in death. He married Laura Ann Coyne on Oct. 2, 1970, in Watseka. She preceded him in death April 3, 2014. He was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Louis Eugene “Sonny” Hastings; and two half-sisters, Mardelle (Hastings) Maltman and Gerry (Price) Corvillion.
Surviving are one daughter, Angie (Don) Reid, of Kempton; one son, Nick (Melissa) Kincade, of Lake Zurich; five grandchildren, Aaron and Blake Reid and Austin, Emily, and Lauren Kincade; his dog, Snookums; and his special kids, Brian and LeAnne; as well as many many other kids from the years of daycare with his wife.
Butch was a dedicated hard worker who worked for Natural Gas Pipeline/Kinder Morgan for 47 years.
He enjoyed fishing, eating fried chicken, drinking Coke Zero (he switched from Pepsi later in life), and couldn’t pass up playing a raffle. Butch loved all things dirt track racing, NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Sr. and was also known to tell a story or two.
A memorial visitation for both Butch and Ann Kincade will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery, with graveside military rites by Onarga American Legion Post 551. A meal will follow at the Onarga American Legion building.
Memorials may be made to Onarga American Legion Post 551 or American Diabetes Association.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.