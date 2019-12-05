Clarence W. “Sock Man” Farley, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 4, 1933, in Bradley, the son of the Edmur and Nellie Mae Wills Farley.
Clarence had worked at Manteno State Hospital and Shapiro Developmental Center. He sold socks to many people in the area throughout his life.
He taught dancing and skating at the Moonlight Skating Rink.
Clarence was a master mason. He enjoyed singing at Crazy Joe’s.
Surviving are one sister, Adelia Ferguson, of Kankakee; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, LaVerne Farley; and two sisters, Elvira Pakulski and Viola Foltz.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
