CHICAGO — Clarence Boxley Jr., 65, of Chicago, passed away Oct. 20, 2021, at Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Prophet Sonya Berry will officiate, and Evangelist Beverly Queen-Thomas will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Clarence Boxley Jr. was born April 24, 1956, in Chicago, the son of Gladys and Clarence Boxley Sr.
He graduated from St. Anne High School in 1974, and received his bachelor’s degree from ITT Technical Institute in Chicago. He was self-employed at B & B Construction.
Clarence was united in holy matrimony to the former Denise Campbell on June 14, 1974.
He was a member of the Free Masons.
Clarence was charismatic and very faithful. He believed there was nothing he couldn’t do and willingly imparted his knowledge to others. He enjoyed drawing, building, going to the park, playing computer games and listening to music.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Denise Boxley, of Kankakee; a son, Clarence Boxley III, of Kankakee; daughters, Karen Campbell, of Bourbonnais, Twanna Campbell, of Homewood, Cori Boxley (Alfred), of Delaware, and Keisai Boxley, of Kankakee; brothers, Robert (Diane) Boxley, of Dolton, Douglas (Erica) Boxley, of Chicago, and Gregory Queen, of Florida; sisters, Joyce Seaton and Queenola Boxley-Smith, both of Dolton, and Beverly Queen-Thomas, of Chicago; aunts, Lois Hickman, of Monee, and Martha Jean Queen, of Indiana; uncles, Ozell Hickmon and James (Paulette) Haywood, all of Chicago; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Tracy Campbell; a daughter, Timeka Boxley-Felton; and a grandson, Justin Boxley.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.