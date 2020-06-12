KANKAKEE – Cindy Bundus “Squirrelly,” 67, of Kankakee, passed away June 6, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, by light of the full moon.
She was born in Tulsa, Okla., farmers’ daughter of William Morgan and Barbara Morgan.
Everybody loved Cindy. She liked to party; Cindy was the ultimate flower child.
She retired from Arby’s as most popular clerk after 27 years, and Cindy was recognized all over town.
Her husband, Robert, said, “When I met Cindy was the day my life began. A born farmer, Cindy loved our mini-farm, nature, wildlife, boating the Kankakee, her pet squirrels and Siamese cats. A skilled boater; she was my best first mate in every way.
“My dedicated and loving wife for 47 years, she was the best thing that ever happened to me. She was my first girl, my first love, my everything. We met at a park in Tulsa; three days later we knew we’d be married. She was a committed lifelong companion, best friend, trusting, too forgiving, feisty, stubborn as a nail, yet full of grace.
“Cindy made everything fun. We were a commodity; always together. We loved intensely. Our love is deep as love can be. We depended on each other for everything, functioning as an entity. We had ups and downs, yet in the end our love was tighter than ever before. Cindy was surely a gift of solid gold.
Cindy is survived by husband, Robert; brother, Bill Morgan, and their father, William H. Morgan, of Wakita, Okla.; plus two cats and two squirrels.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Barbara.
Her cremains will be scattered throughout the nature she loved.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. A notice will be published prior to that gathering.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
