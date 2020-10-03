KANKAKEE — Christopher George Papineau, 26, passed away Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020).
He was born Jan. 21, 1994, a son of Donald Sr. and Elizabeth Papineau.
Christopher was a very loving person.
Surviving are his parents, Donald Sr. and Elizabeth Papineau, of Kankakee; siblings, Mike (Tina) Cremer, of Georgia, Donald Papineau Jr., of Southern Illinois, and Aaron Papineau, of Georgia; nephews, Scott, Thomas and Zachary Cremer; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Landon, Kinsley and Anthony.
Preceding him in death were a brother, Anthony Papineau; maternal grandparents, Don and Carolyn Papineau; and paternal grandparents, Leroy and Lucille Papineau.
Chris loved anything with wheels, especially four wheelers and three wheelers. He also enjoyed boats. Chris loved spending time with his pets, Max the cat and his two dogs, Sam and Cookie.
A celebration of life will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.
Everyone is being asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, everyone would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
