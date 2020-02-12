CUSTER PARK — Christopher Lide, 41, of Custer Park, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
He was born Dec. 8, 1978, in Grand Saline, Texas.
Chris was a professional fisherman whom also enjoyed making his own baits. He was the president of Tri-County Hawg Hunters and member of Illinois Bass Nation and Anglers Choice. He was a true outdoors man, who greatly enjoyed fishing and bow hunting. He also enjoyed playing bags and beating everyone (which he did). He loved his dogs, Foster, Finn and Sadie.
Surviving are his wife, Samantha (nee Roark) Lide, of Custer Park, whom he married Sept. 25, 2010, in Wilmington; one daughter, Taylor Lide, of Custer Park; father, Chuck (Mikke) Lide, of Braidwood; mother, Donna (nee Christenson) Lide, of Elwood; two sisters, Cassie (Aaron) Flood, of Elwood, and Kristy (John) Urban, of Minooka; and two nieces, Alyssa and Lindsey Flood.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Margaret and Weldon Lide; and maternal grandparents, Chris Christenson and Patricia Nathan.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, 297 SW 41st St., Renton, WA 98057 online at castforkids.org.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
