Christopher Graham

ASHKUM — Christopher D. Graham, 50, of Ashtabula, Ohio, and formerly of Ashkum, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Services will be private.
He was born Dec. 14, 1969, in Fairbury, the son of Danny Graham and Toni (Askew) Graham.
Surviving are a son, Daniel; daughters, Tabatha and Makenzie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary (Mary) Graham and Steve (Amy) Graham; two grandchildren, Blake and Fisher; and special friend, Rachael Kelly.
Preceding him in death were his father, Danny Graham; and grandson, Dominic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!