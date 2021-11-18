KANKAKEE -- Christopher "Oso" Michael Cooper-Britton, 30, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 12, 2021) at home.
He was born Sept. 18, 1991, the son of Jacqueline Murry, in Chicago. After birth, he relocated to Kankakee, where he was raised by his mother, Lula Mae Britton.
Christopher confessed his life to Christ at an early age at Logos Baptist Assembly in Chicago.
He graduated from Kankakee High School.
Christopher was employed by Dominoes Pizza and Circle K Service Station.
He loved cooking and drawing.
Christopher also enjoyed laughing and spending time with his family.
He made his transition into eternal life in Heaven on Friday (Nov. 12, 2021).
Christopher leaves to cherish his memories, his fiance, Dominique; two children, Jaxon and Neveyah; four brothers, Benjamin, Marquis (Janet), Julius and William; one sister, Abrianna; special siblings, JoAnn (Dudley), Edward, Rodney, Anthony, Willie, Kevin and Brian; three nieces, Destinee, Zhana and Serenity; great-grandmother, Lillie Williams; grandmother, Lula (Leroy); two aunts, Shannail and Telisa; an uncle, James; best friend, Lamont; and special friends, Jazzmyn, and Shantina Griffin. He also leaves behind a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his mothers, Lula M. Britton and Jacqueline Murry; grandfather, James Bryant Sr.; special aunt, Gladys; and special uncle, Freddie Murry.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, both at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.
Christopher will be dearly missed.