Christine E. Siemsen, 79, of Peotone, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
She was born March 16, 1940, in Reading, Mich., the daughter of Howard E. and Clara Elizabeth (Phelps) Bidlack. Christine married Terrance Siemsen on June 3, 1961 at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone.
Chris was very church minded, first attending a Nazarene church in Reading, Mich., then attending Olivet Nazarene College, then becoming a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone where her husband had grown up.
She was a librarian for 25 years in the Peotone School System. She was an avid reader who owned nearly 1,000 books as well as a collector of various forms of art glass. Chris enjoyed quilting and belonged to the Kankakee Quilters. She enjoyed making prayer quilts for the church. She also liked to travel, traveling throughout the United States and also some in Europe by land and river excursions.
Surviving are her husband, Terry Siemsen, of Peotone; two sons, Greg (Rose) Siemsen, of Clinton, and Scott (Lisa) Siemsen, of Monee; a daughter, Crystal (Rick) Petrovic, of Seneca, S.C.; and grandchildren, Eric Siemsen, Gregory Siemsen, Amber McGowen. Andrew (Beth) Siemsen, Scott T. (Amber) Siemsen, Kate (Jacob) Grant, Dan Siemsen, Ryan Petrovic and Amanda (Cody) Thatcher. She also took great pride in having 12 great-grandchildren, seven natural and five by adoption. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda (Richard) Kast and Brenda (the late Ben) Tobin; and a brother, Brian (Alice) Bidlack.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister, Francis Caulkins.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, until the 8 p.m. funeral service at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone, with Nancy Wheeler officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ.
