BOLINGBROOK — Christine A. Nourie-Heisler, 72, of Bolingbook and formerly of St. Anne and Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 19, 2022) at Evanston Hospital in Evanston.
She was born June 12, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Horace J. and Ethelene C. (Lareau) Nourie. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are two daughters, Brandy Lane (Alfonso Gil-Olmos), of Bolingbrook, and Brittany Lane (Billy Reiniche), of Cullom; five grandchildren, Rylan Lane, Angel Gil-Lane, Emilio Gil-Lane, Aurelia Gil-Lane and Brigz Reiniche; and three brothers, Alan (Becky) Nourie, of Normal, Steven (Sally) Nourie, of Danville, and Gregory Nourie, of Donovan.
She was a 1967 graduate of Donovan High School and later studied at Illinois State University.
Christine enjoyed attending family get-togethers, watching TV, doing crossword puzzles, going dancing and bowling. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved spending time with and keeping in touch with her friends, grandchildren and even her grand-puppy.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, until the noon funeral Mass, both at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. The Rev. Michael Powell will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
