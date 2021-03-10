SNEADS, Fla. — Christina Marie (Kibbons) Wentz, 39, of Sneads, Fla., passed away Thursday (March 4, 2021) at her home.
She was born March 26, 1981, the daughter of Bob L. and Joyce M. (Campbell) Kibbons, at St Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Christina married Shane E. Wentz on June 23, 1999, in Kankakee. She was a 1999 graduate of Herscher High School. She went on to pursue a degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix. Christina absolutely loved being a mother to her two sons. They truly were her pride and joy. She was so proud of them both.
Surviving are her husband, Shane Wentz, of Sneads, Fla.; her two sons, Dalton and Kane Wentz, also of Sneads, Fla.; her loving parents, Joyce and Bob Kibbons, of Kankakee; her mother-in-law, Marylou Wentz, of Sneads, Fla.; her baby sister, Robin “Ace” Kibbons, of Kankakee; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy G. Campbell, of Herscher; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and in-laws.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandfather, Bruce E. Campbell; paternal grandparents, Florence A. and Lester L. Kibbons; and her father-in-law, Wayne Wentz.
Christina had a heart of gold and a love for everyone. She never met a stranger. She left a mark on everyone she met. Christina will be remembered forever by those who loved her.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, until the 11:30 a.m. service at Herscher Legion Hall in Herscher. The Rev. Karl Koeppen of St Paul’s Lutheran Church will officiate. The service will be followed by a potluck luncheon until 3 p.m.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.