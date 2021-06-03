OTTAWA — Christian Kepler Donkle, 61, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday (May 29, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Ottawa Funeral Home and Crematory, Ottawa.
Christian was born March 30, 1960, in Sterling, the son of Lucius B. Jr. and Joellen (Murdock) Donkle. He married Cheri Clouse on Sept 6, 1992, at First Baptist Church of Roselawn, in Roselawn, Ind.
He worked for many years as the facilities director for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital. He was a born-again Christian; he attended Fox River Lutheran Church. Christian served God faithfully for 22 years of his life. He was a wonderful husband, loving father and brother and a great friend.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Cheri; his son, Daniel (Katrina Foley) Donkle; his two daughters, Victoria and Jillian Donkle; and his brother, Lucius Donkle III.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his sister, Heidi Conn.
Memorials may be made to the Donkle Family.
