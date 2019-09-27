Christean J. “Cricket” Nelson, 76, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1942, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter or Earl and Mary Cleo (Slinkard) Aslinger. Christean married Alverne Nelson on June 13, 1964, in St. Louis, Mo.
Christean retired as a registered nurse from the pediatric department at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was a pianist. Christean enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and knitting for the family. She loved spending time with and taking care of her family.
She was a member of College Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her husband, Alverne Nelson; one son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Susan Nelson, of Slidell, La.; one daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Daniel Pontarelli, of DeKalb; five grandchildren, Nathaniel Nelson, Benjamin Nelson, Lydia Nelson, Alexandria Pontarelli and Joseph Pontarelli; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Hubert and Susan Aslinger, of O’Fallon, Mo., and Ronald and Sally Aslinger, of Denton, Texas; one sister-in-law, Lucille Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Carrol Nelson.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Marlin Ludwig will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
The Nelson family would like to thank Hospice of Kankakee Valley for the exceptional care provided.
