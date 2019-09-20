Chris A. Senesac, 56, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 11, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of Richard Rene and Melba Bertrand Senesac.
Chris was a former employee of Bernard Welding in Beecher and had been a chef at The Homestead, Kankakee Elks Country Club, and Holiday Inn. He enjoyed camping and kayaking, as well as clock-building, carpentry and woodworking.
Surviving are his mother, Melba Seago, of St. Anne; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Jake and Katie Senesac, of Bourbonnais, Alex Senesac, of Bradley, and Drew Graf, of Grant Park; one daughter, Sarah Senesac, and her fiancé, Ryder Kardosh, of Grant Park; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Cammy and Greg Dandurand, of St. Anne, and Kim Hazzard, of Bourbonnais; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Ann Senesac, of Abbeyville, Ala., and D.J. and Michelle Senesac, of Gainesville, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!