Chester Hebert

BRADLEY — Chester F. Hebert, “Chet,” 59, passed away from GBM Brain Cancer on Nov. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 1, 1961, in Kankakee, the son of Adrian and Elizabeth “Betty” Hebert.
Chet grew up in Bourbonnais. He graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, in 1979.
He worked for CSL Behring as a union operator.
Chet married May (Benson) in 1983, in Bradley. They were happily married for 37 years.
He enjoyed turning pens and doing woodwork, hanging out with his dogs and wife and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are his spouse, May, of Bradley; sister, Frances, of Bourbonnais; brother-in-law, William Ray Benson (Jie); sister-in-law, Linda Fritz (Ed); sister-in-law, Bernie Benson (Larry); and his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many other relatives.
Preceding him in death were his father, Adrian Hebert; his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Hebert; his brother-in-law, Richard Benson; and his dogs, Sam, Samantha, Zen, Rozey and Daizy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service and gathering will be at a later date.
Memorial may be made to Uplifted Care (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley) or to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.
