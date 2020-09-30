BRADLEY -- Cheryl Marie Atkinson, 69, of Bradley, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at Aperion Care Bradley Nursing Home after a long illness.
She was born June 5, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leona Mae Deschand and John S. Atkinson II.
She learned to play the piano at St. Joseph Grade School. She graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She loved to crochet afghans and complete crossword puzzles.
Cheryl worked at St. Mary's Hospital and Riverside Medical Center, both in Kankakee, as an E.M.T. She worked at Burger King and Wal-Mart.
Surviving are one grandson, Robert Gene Williams Jr.; great-grandson, Wesley Williams; great-granddaughter, Karma Williams; one granddaughter, Jasmine Everly; great-granddaughter, Emera Sue Everly; sister, Judith Sutherland; nephew, Stephen Sutherland and his daughters, Janessa and Tatiyana; nieces, Alana (Gary) Britt, Kristin (Josh) Morris, Layla Morris, Kristin (Dave) Ciarrocchi, Jakob, Morgan and Gianna Ciarrocchi, Alyssa (Lee) LaMontagne, Madison and Kennedy LaMontagne; one aunt, Roselyn Kelly; several cousins, Gwen Jones, Andrea Kopsell, Denise Rattin and Sharon Burch, who were visiting Cheryl and bringing her snacks and blankets.
Preceding her in death were both of her parents; daughter, Deanna Atkinson; grandson, Baby Dylan Baker-Mitchell; brother, John "Jack" Atkinson III; four uncles, Homer, Eugene, Leon and Robert Deschand; and one aunt, Sharon Schroeder.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!