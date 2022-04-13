Cheryl Koenig

BOURBONNAIS — Cheryl L. Koenig, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (April 10, 2022) at her home.
She was born Oct. 30, 1948, in Buckingham, the daughter of Veryl and Frances (Best) Nutt. Cheryl married Anton Koenig on Sept. 30, 1988, at Fox Center in Dwight.
Cheryl worked as a mental health technician at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight.
She loved her pugs and enjoyed gardening, cooking and crocheting. Cheryl was an avid Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and all her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Anton Koenig, of Bourbonnais; her children, Tara Munson, of Streator, Stacey and Robert Lowery, of Reddick, Wade Munson and Taryn Skeen, of Kankakee, Toni-Lee and Jeff Gonczy, of Momence, Bill Koenig and David Guzman, of Bradley, Travis and Naomi Koenig, of Leigh High, Fla., and Dawnell and Chris Whitcomb, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Andrea and David Boggs, of Dwight; one brother, C.V. Posing, of Missouri; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren plus one more baby on the way.
Preceding her in death were her parents; first husband, Arthur Munson; one son, Darren Munson; and one great-grandson, Minor Munson.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.