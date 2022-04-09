Cheryl Condon

DWIGHT — Cheryl Lynn Condon, 64, of Dwight, passed away Wednesday (April 6, 2022) at her home in Dwight.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, also at the memorial home in Dwight. Burial will follow the services in Round Grove Cemetery in Rural Campus.
Memorials may be made to the Dwight United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.
Cheryl was born March 22, 1958, in Morris, the daughter of Robert and Linda (Patchett) Deutscher. Her mother survives, of Dwight.
Also surviving are her children, Jennifer Waldron, of Pontiac, Jill (Mike) Margherio, of Dwight; grandchildren, Kurdt (Renee) Waldron, of Joliet, Rebekah and Lily Waldron, both of Pontiac, DJ Crouch, of Pontiac, Andrew and Jeremy Kapper, both of Dwight, Collin and Braiden Bachand, both of Dwight; great-grandchildren, Arlo Jackson and Frayea Waldron, both of Pontiac; and brother, Mark (Tonia) Deutscher, of Saunemin.
Preceding her in death were her father, Robert; and niece, Kristi Deutscher.
Cheryl was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church and can be remembered for her time as Gary Neville’s legal secretary and her time at R.R. Donnelly in Dwight.
She enjoyed spending time on the beach at the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club. Cheryl loved watching her grandchildren’s activities and spending time with her family.