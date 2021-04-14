KANKAKEE — Cheryl “Cheri” Clodi, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 8, 2021) at Illinois Advocate Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please wear face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.