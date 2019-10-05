Cheryl K. Broderick, 68, of Gilman, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Savanna, the daughter of Ervie and Almira (Reineck) Guenzler. She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Renae Brown.
She married James “Jim” Broderick on Jan. 29, 1972, in Savanna; and he survives. She is also survived by one son, Keith (Becca) Broderick, of Eagle River, Alaska; one sister, Connie (Bob) Sigrist, of Hartland, Wis.; her mother, Almira Guenzler, of Hartland; brother-in-law, Tom Brown, of Dixon; one niece, Ashley Sigrist, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one nephew, Sean (Allison) Sigrist, of Wauwatosa, Wis.; two great-nephews, Benjamin and Henry Sigrist, of Wauwatosa; brother-in-law, Tom Broderick, of Peoria; and sister-in-law, Mary (David) Broderick Kreir, of Viroqua, Wis.
Cheryl was a Title 1 reading teacher for 39 years at the Gilman and Iroquois West schools until she retired in 2016. She was a member of the teachers union and was on the executive board for quite a few years. She gave reading programs with seminars and classes. Cheryl impacted students for three generations, was on the Family Reading Night Committee, and mentored children after she retired. She enjoyed traveling, having traveled all over the United States and Ireland. Cheryl also enjoyed sports and plays and was an avid reader.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, where funeral services will follow at 5:30 p.m. Synodically Authorized Lay Minister Lynn Culkin will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank.
