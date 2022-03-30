Cheryl Beigh

Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /10
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult,
especially on west to east oriented roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts may occur within showers and
thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
MOMENCE — Cheryl Hatch Beigh, 64, of Momence, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Meadowbrook Manor in Naperville, after a long fight with cancer. She was born Oct. 30, 1957, in Chicago, to Robert C. and Shirley Mae Hatch, née Voss. Cheryl married Lance Beigh on May 18, 1980, in Chicago.
Cheryl was a graduate of Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, a proud member of the school’s first class of women. She also attended University of Illinois Chicago and Kankakee Community College. Cheryl worked for Cigna as a claims processor.
Cheryl loved music, especially Blue Oyster Cult, Fleetwood Mac, and The Moody Blues. She was an accomplished violist who played with Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Cheryl also loved theatre, including performing with Lane Tech and Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. She was a devoted fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs. Cheryl was a crackerjack card player — her ability to shoot the moon while playing Hearts was legendary among her family and friends.
Cheryl’s pride and joy were her kids and her Pomeranians. She once had six dogs at the same time and still volunteered at River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence. Cheryl made friends wherever she went and was always willing to help a neighbor in need. She was a member of Faith Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are one son, Derek Beigh (Megan Cavitt) of Naperville; one brother, Robert C. Hatch Jr. (Patty) of Conway, S.C.; three nephews, Adam Hatch and Robert C. Hatch III (Amanda) of Conway, S.C., and Nick Thome of Lisle; one niece, Samantha Hatch of Naperville; dear cousin, Richard Blacketer (Ruth) of Florence, MT; and dear friend, Cathy Reed of Kankakee.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kristina Lorraine Beigh of Kankakee; and dear aunt, Lorraine Blacketer of Chicago.
Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be held in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Prevent Cancer Foundation or River Valley Animal Rescue.