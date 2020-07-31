BONFIELD — Charlotte Ann Brouillette, 75, of Bonfield, passed away July 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born Feb. 21, 1945, the daughter of Jack and Sara (Darracott) North.
Charlotte retired from a career in nursing in 2008.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting and participating in activities with the ladies from her church.
Charlotte loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved her pets.
Surviving are her first husband and father of her children, Gordon Brouillette, of Oklahoma; children, Robert Brouillette, of Bradley, Rebecca (Brian) Robery, of Elgin, Rhonda Hubert, of Bourbonnais, and Renee Brouillette, of Bonfield; two brothers, David (Linda) North, of Kansas City Mo., and John (Mary) North, of St. Joseph; and sisters, Rebecca North, of Santa Rita, Guam, Jane Baxter, of Bloomington, Minn., and Kathy Anderson, of Hinsdale; along with nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her stepmother, Martha North; father, Jack North; and mother, Sara North.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A family graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. A celebration of life service and gathering will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church of Kankakee, Asbury United Methodist Women’s Group or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home of Bourbonnais.
