LANSING, MICH. — Charlie Lathrop, 27, of Lansing, Mich., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away at his home Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born in Kankakee, on June 10, 1993, the son of Matthew and Kirsten “McCool” Lathrop.
Charlie was a musician, poet, voracious reader and friend to all. His creative talent shined in all aspects of his life — as a member of many bands, as an innovative bartender who loved tiki drinks, as a writer, as a lyricist, and beyond. His kindness and easy manner allowed him to make friends wherever he went. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Surviving are his life’s partner, Nicole Wonderlin, of Michgan; his parents, Matthew (Kirsten) Lathrop, of Kankakee; two sisters, Madalyn (Jake) Booher, of Ohio, and Annie (Wesley) Harms, of Bradley; nieces and nephews Andrew, Christian and Anabelle Booher; grandparents, David (Marilyn) McCool, of Michigan, and Carl (Sherry) Lathrop, of Washington; along with several uncles and aunts.
A private memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
