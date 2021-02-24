BONFIELD — Charlie Jensen was born Oct. 31, 1956, the son of William and Evaline (Bouchard) Jensen; and passed from this life to the next Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021) after a hard-fought battle with NHL (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma).
He is survived by his wife, Jill (Barnes) Jensen, who he shared 44 beautiful, loving years together with. From this love came their children, Charlie, David, Jane and Julia; their grandchildren, Makenzie, Charlie, Carter, Maddilyn, David, Kyrstin, Teagan, Jillian, Grace, Alison and Owen; and stepgrandchildren, Emily, Kym, Hailey, Charley and their dad, Matt. He is also survived by his brothers, Rick (Karen) and Jim (Eve); sisters, Dottie (Al) and Roxann (Mike); sister-in-law, Sheree; and “a bunch of” great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Jackie; brother, Bill; niece, Susan; and brother-in-law, Jeff.
To his family, Charlie was the strongest man in the world. He was strong in his love and care for them, strong in his friendships, and “so strong in his fight to stay here with us all. It feels impossible to think of life without you, but we will be strong like you have taught us ... on the promise of one day seeing you again,” his family said.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
