KANKAKEE — Charles “Bud” Yohnka, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, at his home, with his family at his side.
Charles was born Oct. 3, 1934, the son of Clarence C. and Hazel (Farmer) Yohnka, in Kankakee. He married Ann Schilling on May 3, 1958, in Momence.
When Charles was growing up, he was involved with raising and showing dairy cattle in 4-H and still had his champion trophy which he was proud of.
He also enjoyed doing tractor pulls at the fair. His whole life was dedicated to farming.
Charles was a man of service. He was involved in numerous community groups, including Kankakee Service Company, Heritage FS, Farm Bureau and was on the Growmark System. Bud also served as superintendent of the 4-H Rabbit Barn.
He was a man of faith. He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Charles chaired and served on many committees. He especially enjoyed being an usher during Sunday services.
Charles’ family is his wife, Ann; his three children, Kevin C. Yohnka, in Heaven, Kim Yohnka, of Kankakee, and Keith (Lisa) Yohnka, of Momence; grandchildren, Rachel (Nick) Garza, of Texas, Charles D. (Samantha) Yohnka of Momence, Andrew Yohnka and special friend Michelle, of Lake Village, Laura Yohnka, of Momence, and Tim (Kaliegh) Yohnka, of Momence; great-granddaughter, Harper Yohnka and two more on the way. He is also survived by two special cousins, Virginia Barnes of Evansville, and Richard Yohnka, of Bourbonnais.
He enjoyed having pie with his Bakers Square family on Wednesday. He never met a stranger. When asked how he was, his reply was always “better than some and worse than others” and when asked “how are you feeling?” his reply was “with my fingers.” His witty responses and goofy terrible one-liners will be missed dearly. The family would like to give a special thank you to Uplifted Care Hospice for the outstanding care provided.
Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church organ fund or Kankakee County Bureau Foundation Kevin C. Yohnka Memorial Scholarship.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private gathering at a later date.
