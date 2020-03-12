WATSEKA — Charles O. Struble, 95, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at Bromenn Regional Medical Center in Normal.
He was born June 7, 1924, in Benton, the son of Harry and Iva (Wilson) Struble. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother; three sisters; one son-in-law, Ron Henderson; and one daughter-in-law, Susan Struble.
Charles married Bette Roach on June 29, 1946, in Logan. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Charles Struble Jr., of Normal, and Carla Henderson, of Philo; five grandchildren, Jacob Henderson, Justin Henderson, Joshua (Amie) Struble, Shawn (Molly) Struble and Darcy (Chris) Worrick; seven great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Caleb Struble, Hazel, Oliver, and Penny Struble, and Cody and Austin Worrick; and one sister, Faye Kraft, of Benton.
Mr. Struble was a member of Trinity Church in Watseka.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and was a retired Sgt. for the Illinois State Police after many years of service. He was also an active member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Ryan Mustered and the Rev. Bart Koester officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, with military graveside rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
Memorials may be made to Watseka American Legion Post 23 or Trinity Church in Watseka.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!