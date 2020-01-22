LEXINGTON — Charles H. “Sonny” Martin, 78, of Lexington, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away at 5:17 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at his home. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private burial will be at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is handling the funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.
Charles was born in Momence, on Oct. 11, 1941, a son to Herbert A. and Edna C. Hall Martin. He married Linda Shoemaker in Chatsworth on April 23, 1977. She preceded him in death July 18, 2019.
Surviving are his two sons, Michael (Mandy) Martin, of Lexington, Mark (Amanda) Martin, of Farmer City; six grandchildren; a brother, Ron (Marlene) Martin, of Clifton; and sister, Karen (Bob) Bossert, of St. Anne.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Charles was a welder his entire life. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, but had a passion for motorsports racing. In the past, he was a USAC flagman, and he made many memories at the Kankakee Speedway.
