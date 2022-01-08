KANKAKEE — Charles C. Sims Sr. passed away suddenly Dec. 31, 2021, at age 73.
Charles was born to Dorothy and Permenus Sims; and lived his entire life in Kankakee.
He was the second of 10 children and a natural caregiver right from the start.
Charles loved music from the ‘50s and ‘60s and taught his children and grandchildren to dance. He was an avid roller skater. Charles loved the outdoors and especially riding horses.
He retired from GNB after working there for 35 years. Upon retiring, he could be found outside mowing the lawn of his neighbors or plowing their driveways to clear the snow.
Charles, who selflessly raised six children on his own, is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Charles Jr. (Michelle) Sims, of Herscher; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Angelic Caron, of Kentucky, Peggy (Jim) Hoy, of Ashkum, Amber Polly, of Channahon, Laura (Dennis) Holderman, of Kentucky, and Hollie (Antonio) Chagoya, of Morton Grove; 12 grandchildren, Michael, Brittney, Lucas, Kinley, Cimber, Charles, Damien, Kylee, Somar, Sydney, Samantha and Hope; two great-grandchildren, Nova and Gracie; two sisters and one-brother-in-law, Dorothy “Cookie” and Stella (Dale); and three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Bobby (Beth), David (Donna) and Ernie (Terri).
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Edna Marie and Doris; two brothers, Ralph and Ronnie; and three grandchildren, Gabriel, Hailie and Hannah.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.