BOURBONNAIS — Charles H. “Chuck” “Charlie” Simmons, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 20, 1927, in Beaverville, the son of Roy and Tessie Wright Simmons.
Charles married Barbara Davis on Sept. 25, 1949, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
He was vice president general superintendent for Azzarelli Construction for 50 years.
Charles was a member of the Aroma Park Boat Club and a past member of the Kankakee Elks. He was a member of the Azzarelli Keyman’s Club, Aroma Park American Legion and the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons Lodge 389 of Kankakee for 55 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Charles loved attending Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais with his granddaughter.
Surviving are three daughters, Bonnie Sue Simmons and Franco Altavilla, of Los Angeles, Calif., Amy Michelle and Alan LaFine, of Kankakee, and Barbara Anne and Lonnie Tomono, of Hilo, Hawaii; two sisters, Ann Scott, of Denver, Colo., and Nina Hertz, of Bonfield; two grandchildren, Alaina LaFine, of Kankakee, and Mikah Tomono, of Hilo, Hawaii.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Helen Burnley; and five brothers, Walter, Leslie, Roy, Virgil and Robert.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
