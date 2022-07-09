THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Charles “Scott” L. Henderson III, 70, of The Villages, Fla., passed away suddenly Tuesday (July 5, 2022), while doing what he loved his whole entire life ... playing softball.
Scott was born Jan. 21, 1952, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Charles “Chuck” L. and Ruth (Chaney) Henderson Jr. He married Donna Blake on Nov. 14, 1970, in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Donna; and his two children, Amy (Scott) Kukuck, of Maryland, and Andy (Jennifer) Henderson, of Arizona; one brother, Tom (Valerie) Henderson; two sisters, Becky (Gary) Wilson, and Nancy Henderson Taylor; four grandchildren, Seth and Mya Kukuck, and Lucy and Phoebe Henderson; and his dog/companion, Sox.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Scott lived and worked in Kankakee for most of his life. He had a 36-year career as a financial consultant at Morgan Stanley.
He was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and had a love for baseball and softball alike, playing 16 years of fastpitch softball for Azzarelli Cardinals, Kankakee Feds and Herscher Tobey Truckers. He was inducted into the Illinois Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame as a third baseman in 2000. He retired from his career in late 2019 and relocated to The Villages.
For his last few years, Scott had been enjoying retirement and living life to its fullest, actively participating in the Division 5 Summer 2022 Softball League where he played third base for the Buckeyes and Lions.
His hobbies also included golfing, playing cards, participating in trivia night, and spending time with close friends and neighbors.
Scott lived a life of integrity. He had a kind and generous heart. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be sorely missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be in Florida for close family and friends. Scott gave in death, as he gave in life. He was an organ and tissue donor.
Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers, online at t2t.org, which was an organization close to Scott’s heart.