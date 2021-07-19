charles schneider

KANKAKEE — Charles G. “Chuck” Schneider, 81, of Kankakee, entered the gates of Heaven and met our Savior on Friday (July 16, 2021) from his home, with his family by his side.
He was born July 4, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of H. Glenn and Mary (Lockwood) Schneider. Charles married Judi Saxe on Dec. 7, 1963, in Kankakee. She preceded him in passing on Feb. 6, 2021.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Schneider (fiancé Stephanie Wilson), of Milford, and Jeff (Tammy) Schneider, of Bourbonnais: one brother, David (Christine) Schneider, of North Point, Fla.; four grandchildren, Haley Schneider, Megan (Jacob) Kruse, Andrew (Kirsten) Schneider and Oliver Schneider (fiancé Jacalyn Wingerter); four great-grandchildren, Illyria and Solara Schneider and Brooklyn and Grace Kruse; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Judi, he was preceded in death by both of his parents; brother, John Schneider; and two grandchildren, Trevor and Alexander Schneider.
Charles loved collecting skillets and pots or anything related to cast iron. He loved to visit the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, with his family. Charles also loved to tinker around in the yard and in his woods out back.
He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee.
Charles was a veteran with the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Grace Baptist Church, 2499 Waldron Road, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dwight Ascher officiating. Burial will follow the service in Gilman Cemetery in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
