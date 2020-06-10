BOURBONNAIS — Charles “Charlie” Roof Sr., 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away after a long illness, on June 5, 2020, at his home, with family and friends at his side.
Charlie was born in Decatur, on June 20, 1944, the son of Harry and Lula May (Hoback) Roof. He married Delores Jones at Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee, on July 2, 1966.
He was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church of Kankakee, and his faith in Jesus was the most important component in his life. Charlie dearly loved his church family.
Charlie was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He loved to tinker around with many different projects, and was deeply generous and loving to help his fellow man any way he could. Charlie especially enjoyed spending time with his family; he adored his children and grandchildren. Charlie loved to visit his children in upstate New York.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Delores Roof, of Bourbonnais; his children, Joe (Kim) Roof, of Albany, N.Y., Shawna (Kevin) Alderman, of Albany, N.Y., and Sandra Roof, of Bradley; six grandchildren, Daniel, Naomi, Skylar, Kyla, Emily and Jaeden; a sister, Sue Reed, of Decatur; a brother, Michael Roof, of Mesa, Ariz.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; nine brothers, Harry, Earl, Don, Tommy, Billy, Gene, Jerry, Jimmy and David; and four sisters, Alberta, Violet, Patty and Annie.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for Charlie will be at Calvary Baptist Church of Kankakee. He will be laid to rest in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Kankakee.
After Charlie’s long struggle with COPD, his family “would like to encourage anybody who smokes and is considering quitting to please give up smoking and to live a long and happy life.”
