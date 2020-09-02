BROWN DEER, WIS. — Charles Leggett III, 68, of Brown Deer, Wis., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, in Wisconsin.
A public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Sept 4, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Everyone will then proceeding to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, for burial.
Please wear a mask and remember to respect social distancing, per the CDC.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!