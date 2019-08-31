Charles “Chuck” Irvine, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 5, 1960, in Chicago, the son of Albert and Marjorie Carlson Irvine.
Chuck was self-employed. He installed car stereos and alarms. He enjoyed going to car shows, playing the drums and collecting vintage stereos.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are two sons, Alfred Irvine, of Kankakee, and Joseph Irvine, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Michelle Irvine, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Roxanne Irvine and her fiancé, Jason Richmond, of Kankakee; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Marjorie Russell, of Spring Valley; and six brothers, Daniel Irvine, of North Carolina, Michael Irvine, of Chicago, David Irvine, of Oak Forest, James Irvine, of Clinton, Iowa, Jack Irvine, of Chicago, and John Irvine, of California.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, George Irvine, Robert Irvine and Albert Irvine.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Victor Saunders will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
