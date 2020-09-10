DELTA, MO. -- Charles Elvin Howell, son of Pleat Elvin Howell and Mildred Jeanette Leggett Howell was born April 12, 1943, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and departed this life Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at his home in Delta, Mo., at the age of 77. He was formerly of Kankakee and Bradley.
His parents preceded him in death.
Mr. Howell worked in construction all of his life and was a resident of Delta, Mo.
On Dec. 18, 1965, he was united in marriage to Joyce Fay Menz, in Kankakee. She survives, of Delta, Mo.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three sons, Gary Jensen and Ricky Jensen, both of Kankakee, and Mitchell Hester, of Delta, Mo.; one daughter, Patricia (Dusty) Cook, of Kankakee; five brothers, Bobby (Barb, deceased) Howell and Roy (Jackie) Howell, all of Bradley, Johnny (Kathy) Howell and Steve (Bonnie) Howell, all of Hoopeston, and Frank (Rhonda) Howell, of Bourbonnais; seven sisters, Patsy (Ruben, deceased) Menz, of Bourbonnais, Gladys (Bill, deceased) O’Brien, of Chebanse, Peggy (Ron) Groff, of Bourbonnais, Brenda (Eddie) Boyd, of Bradley, Thelma (Jim) Dexter, of Bradley, Wanda (Bill) Norton, of Kankakee, and Linda (Eugene) Poynter, of Bradley; along with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steve Jensen; sisters, Pansy (Red) Menz, and Francis (Don) Dandurand; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Mildred Menz.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Home in Chaffee, Mo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Kenyon Cemetery near Delta, Mo.
