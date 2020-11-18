Charles Grady

MOMENCE — Charles M. “Chuck” Grady, 80, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 2, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Walter and Clara M. Jensen Grady. Charles married Irene Shaddock on July 29, 1962, in Anchorage, Alaska. She survives.
Also surviving are his sister, Mary Newberry, of Momence.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Nancy Gregory.
He was a retired battalion fire chief in Anchorage, Alaska.
Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force and was station at the Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska.
His hobbies included golfing, fishing, bowling, as well as watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Private services will be held.
Inurnment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the Momence Fire Protection District.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!