AROMA PARK — Charles L. Gound, 87, of Aroma Park, passed away Monday (Aug. 31, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Belltown, the son of Charles and Meda (Worthey) Gound. Charles married Wilma Gantzer in June of 1955 at Aroma Park United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death June 27, 1982.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1951 until 1955.
He worked at A.O. Smith factory and in management.
Charles enjoyed horses and farming.
Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cynthia and Alan Baker, of Kankakee, Linda Pagano, of Aroma Park, with whom he resided, and Kathy and Roger Burge, of Cartersville, Ga.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Joyce Gound.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe Gound and Chester Gound; and five sisters, Margaret Oldham, Enid Klaffer, Mary Northrup, Bonnie Davis and Hazel Garrison.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be in Aroma Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
