Charles Goldsby

GILMAN — Charles “Charlie” D. Goldsby, 78, of Gilman, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born April 25, 1942, in Gilman, the son of Elza and Emma (Lytle) Goldsby Sr.
They preceded him in death in addition to three brothers; four sisters; and one son, Charles David Goldsby Jr.
Charlie married Mary Ann Rosson on Dec. 21, 1963, at the Nazarene Church in Gilman. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, James (Linda) Goldsby, of Fairbanks, Alaska; three grandchildren, Tommy, Mary and Derek; one brother, Eugene “Gene” Goldsby, of Gilman; one sister-in-law, Tina Clary, of Dongola; along with many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, trap shooting, riding motorcycles and playing pool.
Cremation rites will be accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!