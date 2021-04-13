KRAKOW, Wis. — Charles DeYoung, 79, Krakow, Wis., passed away peacefully Thursday evening (April 8, 2021) at his home, surrounded by his family, following a long battle with cancer.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann; their two sons, Gary (Dawn) and Perry (Connie) DeYoung; two granddaughters, Jenna Marie and Marissa Leigh; three sisters, Nancy Searle, Sally (Dennis) Mulder and Jean (Mike) Johnson; two brothers, Richard (Jane) DeYoung and Joe (Bonnie) DeYoung.
There will be no visitation or funeral service.
The DeYoung family would like to thank the Unity Hospice staff, Dr. Michael Volk and the entire staff of Green Bay Oncology for the wonderful care they gave Charles.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Services in Oconto Falls, Wis.
