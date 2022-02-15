WATSEKA — Charles “Chuck” Decker was born Aug. 15, 1930, in Watseka, the son of Glenn and Olive (Pitzer) Decker.
Chuck was married to Lois Van Hoveln for 30 years, and had three sons, Denny Decker, of Muskego, Wis., Tim Decker and grandson, Matthew, of Evansville, Ind.; and Randy Decker, of Allen, Texas, who passed away from cancer in 2007.
He later married Shari Jannusch. They were married for 20 years and had one daughter, Sarah.
Lastly, Chuck married JoAnn Birr, of Buckingham. They had been married for 13 years, until his passing.
Chuck attended the White School by Bryce, for 1st through 3rd grade; public school in Tangier, Ind., for 4th through 8th grade; and then graduated from Stockland High School in Stockland.
After graduating, Chuck served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He later returned home and joined his dad, Glenn, and brother, Don, in buying livestock. Decker’s Hog Market grew from 1 to 8 markets, where they purchased hogs direct from farmers and shipped to packers on the East Coast. One year, the market at Charleston bought 500 hogs a day. At Decker’s weekly sale barn auction, Chuck built the sale of feeder pigs into one of the largest in Illinois, selling 1,000 – 2,000 pigs a week. Chuck was with the Hog Market from 1950 until he retired in 2014 at the age of 84.
Chuck also showed horses in speed events until he was 72 years old.
Some highlights of that were: When age 54, he won 3rd place in Pole Bending at the World’s Largest Quarter Horse Show in Springfield, Ohio, competing against 98 horses from the U.S. and Canada. The same year, against another large Pole Bending class at the World Champion Quarter Horse Show in Oklahoma City, he placed 11th. Chuck’s fastest time in Pole Bending though was 20 seconds, which placed him 1st at the Crown Point, Ind., fair.
Chuck was on the advisory board for Parkland College the year it opened in store buildings in Champaign. He also served on the Wellington State Bank Board of Directors and one year as the Independent Livestock Association President.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Milford Christian Church in Milford, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
